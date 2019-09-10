Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3120
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark St.
EVERETT, MA
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark St.
EVERETT, MA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
38 Oakes St.
Everett, MA
JANET C. (MICARELLI) GOLINI

JANET C. (MICARELLI) GOLINI Obituary
GOLINI, Janet C. (Micarelli) Of Everett, Sept. 8. Beloved wife of Charles H. "Chuck" Ames and the late Samuel Golini. Devoted daughter of the late Catherine (D'Angelo) and James Micarelli. Dear and devoted mother of Brenda Lyons and her husband, Stephen of Newmarket, NH and Donald Golini and his wife, Tracey of Durham, NH. Sister of James Micarelli and his wife, Connie of Oregon. Loving grandmother of Samuel, Nicholas and Catherine Golini and Samantha, Alexandra and Stephanie Lyons. Janet is also survived by Chuck's children: Kelly Ames of North Andover, Charles and Vanessa Ames of Houston, TX, Tammy Ames of Denver, CO and Brian Ames of Las Vegas, NV, and their families. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Janet's Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Friday, Sept.13 from 4-8 p.m. Her Funeral will be from the funeral home on Saturday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church, 38 Oakes St., Everett, at 10 a.m. Interment services are private. Contributions in Janet's memory to Boston University Amyloidosis Center, Amyloid Research Fund, c/o Dr. Shayna Sarosiek, 72 East Concord Street, K503, Boston, MA 02118 would be sincerely appreciated. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 11, 2019
