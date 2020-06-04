|
RE, Janet C. Dedham's oldest WWII Veteran, passed away on June 2, 2020 at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Mathew J. Keany. Sister of the late Frank Re, Joseph Re, John Re, and Vera Ashcraft. Also survived my many nieces and nephews. Janet was especially close with her caregivers; her nephew Stephen Ashcraft, Marcia Pires, and Viola Irish. World War II Coast Guard Veteran. Proud graduate of Boston University. Longtime owner of Janet C. Re Jewelry. A Visitation with Covid restrictions will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM on Sunday from 12-2pm. Followed by a Funeral Service beginning at 2pm. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet's memory to New England Homeless Veterans, 17 Court St. #2601, Boston, MA 02108. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2020