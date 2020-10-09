1/
JANET CHARLOTTE KAUFMAN
KAUFMAN, Janet Charlotte (Levy) Passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was 98 years old. Janet, formerly of Milton, wife of the late Julius and mother to Joni & David Cohen of Sarasota, FL & Arlington, VA, Neal & Esther of Peabody, MA, Stuart & Lisa of Venice, FL and the late Fred Kaufman. Janet was grandmother to Andrew & Lance (Katrina) Cohen, Barry (Amanda)& Craig (Leah) Kaufman and great grandmother to Isaac Kaufman, Josie Kaufman & Lily Cohen. Private graveside services will be held. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hebrew SeniorLife, 1200 Centre Street, Roslindale, MA 02131. Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
