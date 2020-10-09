KAUFMAN, Janet Charlotte (Levy) Passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was 98 years old. Janet, formerly of Milton, wife of the late Julius and mother to Joni & David Cohen of Sarasota, FL & Arlington, VA, Neal & Esther of Peabody, MA, Stuart & Lisa of Venice, FL and the late Fred Kaufman. Janet was grandmother to Andrew & Lance (Katrina) Cohen, Barry (Amanda)& Craig (Leah) Kaufman and great grandmother to Isaac Kaufman, Josie Kaufman & Lily Cohen. Private graveside services will be held. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hebrew SeniorLife, 1200 Centre Street, Roslindale, MA 02131. Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com
