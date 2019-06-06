|
|
DOW, Janet Claire (Cotter) Age 88, of Wellesley, MA, passed away at her home on Sunday, June 2nd.
Janet was born on August 14, 1930 and was the fifth child of Cornelius and Mary (Phillips) Cotter. She grew up in West Roxbury, attended Roslindale High School, Simmons College, and Lasell College. She married John Dow (predeceased) on July 14, 1963. She had a long career working in the lab at Gillette.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Dow (Alexander Wolsk) of Wakefield, MA, her brother, Walter Cotter (Mary Lynn Cotter) of Stuart, FL, and many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Sarah and Becky of SeniorBridge for taking such good care of Janet in her waning years.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in St. John the Evangelist Church, Wellesley Hills at 11:30AM. Interment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Mattapan. Arrangements by the Henry J. Burke and Sons Funeral Home, WELLESLEY HILLS.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019