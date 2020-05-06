|
DILLON, Janet Janet Louise (Irwin) Dillon, age 89, of Sunrise, FL, formerly of Scituate, passed away peacefully with family at her side on May 3, 2020. Loving wife of the late Maurice "Boonie" Dillon and loving mother of Trina (Dillon) Crowley and her husband Jack of Fairhaven, MA; Susan (Dillon) Worthington and her husband Bobby of Sunrise, FL; and Bob Dillon and his wife Jan of Scituate, MA. She was grandmother to Brian and Ray Kirby; JR Worthington and his wife Katie; Kelly (Dillon) Hurley and her husband Mike; Kristin (Dillon) Sturgeon and her husband Dave and Bobby Dillon and his fiancee Katie Reynolds. Janet also had 6 great-grandchildren: Elora Kirby; Brooke Worthington; Dillon and Timothy Hurley and Hailey and Kyle Sturgeon. Sister of the late Tom Irwin. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Janet will be remembered as the fun and generous woman she was and will be missed by all who knew her. At this time Services are private, and a memorial event will be held at a later date. At this difficult time, please visit Janet's memorial page at https://www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/Janet-Dillon to share a remembrance. McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home 781-383-0200
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020