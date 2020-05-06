Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
(781) 383-0200
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET DILLON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET DILLON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANET DILLON Obituary
DILLON, Janet Janet Louise (Irwin) Dillon, age 89, of Sunrise, FL, formerly of Scituate, passed away peacefully with family at her side on May 3, 2020. Loving wife of the late Maurice "Boonie" Dillon and loving mother of Trina (Dillon) Crowley and her husband Jack of Fairhaven, MA; Susan (Dillon) Worthington and her husband Bobby of Sunrise, FL; and Bob Dillon and his wife Jan of Scituate, MA. She was grandmother to Brian and Ray Kirby; JR Worthington and his wife Katie; Kelly (Dillon) Hurley and her husband Mike; Kristin (Dillon) Sturgeon and her husband Dave and Bobby Dillon and his fiancee Katie Reynolds. Janet also had 6 great-grandchildren: Elora Kirby; Brooke Worthington; Dillon and Timothy Hurley and Hailey and Kyle Sturgeon. Sister of the late Tom Irwin. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Janet will be remembered as the fun and generous woman she was and will be missed by all who knew her. At this time Services are private, and a memorial event will be held at a later date. At this difficult time, please visit Janet's memorial page at https://www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/Janet-Dillon to share a remembrance. McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home 781-383-0200

View the online memorial for Janet DILLON
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -