TELISZEWSKI, Janet E. Of Pawtucket, RI, formerly of Braintree, passed away on April 13, 2020 of illness in her home at the age of 54. Loving daughter of the late Bernard Teliszewski and Mary (Dunn) Teliszewski-Fallon and stepdaughter of Joseph P. Fallon of Yarmouth Port. Beloved sister of the late Juliana Symes and her late husband James of Norwood, Bernard Teliszewski of Quincy, Jennifer Teliszewski of Pawtucket, RI, Stephen Teliszewski of Yarmouth Port and Joanne Teliszewski and her husband Neil Nickla of Easton. Loving companion of John Sullivan of Braintree for twenty years. Dear aunt to Jimmy, Kellianne, Rachel, Matthew, Allison, Paige, Drew, Greg and Jadya. Janet is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and coworkers. A Funeral Mass at St. Pius X Church in South Yarmouth will be held when we return to calmer and healthier times. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place following the Mass. Memorial donations in Janet's name may be made to Cape Cod Veterans, Inc., PO Box 81, Dennis Port, MA 02639.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020