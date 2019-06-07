RALPH, Janet F. In Brookline, MA, formerly of Cranston, RI, on June 5, 2019. Loving wife of Samuel "Sam" Scott, Jr. Lt. Brookline Fire Dept. (Ret). Predeceased by her parents, Earle K. Ralph, Jr. and Mamie Droitcour Ralph her brother Dr. Earle K. Ralph and sister Anne Ralph. Janet is survived by several nieces and nephews as well as her best friend Barbara A. Colleran of Portland, OR, and her godson Robert J. Colleran of Seattle, WA. Janet, a registered nurse, worked at a variety of state facilities. She ultimately spent most of her career at the Brookline Center where she was able to express her passion for improving community mental health. Admired and respected by her co-workers, and beloved by her patients, she will be truly missed. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 15 St. Paul St., Brookline, MA at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Contributions in memory of Janet may be made to the St. Paul's Episcopal Church Capital Appeal, 15 St. Paul Street, Brookline MA, 02446. Published in The Boston Globe from June 9 to June 16, 2019