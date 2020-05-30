|
|
FLETT, Janet Murchie Went to be with her Lord on May 26, 2020, with her characteristic faith and strength.
Janet was born on April 28, 1932 in Edmonston, New Brunswick, Canada. She married her high school sweetheart, the late George Andrew Flett, and they settled in Wellesley in 1964. Janet is survived by her son, Peter Flett of Dartmouth Nova Scotia, and valued daughter-in-law Jeanette Flett, daughter, Elizabeth Lazaro and her husband Manny of Wellesley, and Stephanie Flett of Marshfield; grandchildren, Amy Flett, Melissa Doubleday, Andrew, William, Lauren and Gabrielle Lazaro; great-grandchildren, Logan Doubleday and Jocelyn Doubleday. Janet is also survived by her sister, Margaret and her husband Paul, as well as several nieces in Canada and Florida. Janet would want to recognize and thank her many devoted friends who continued to call and visit over the years and even the last few weeks. You meant the world to her. Janet thoroughly enjoyed whatever she did with no regrets and would say "do what you can, when you can."
Janet will be buried in her beloved Memorial Rose Garden at St. Andrews in a private interment. A Memorial Service will be planned for the Fall.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Wellesley Historical Society. For additional information and guestbook please visit: Duckett-Waterman.com Duckett - J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute
Sudbury
978-443-5777
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020