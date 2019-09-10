|
BOUDREAU, Janet Forsberg Age 73, of Winchester, Sept. 7, 2019. Beloved wife for 51 years of Edward J. Boudreau, Jr. of Winchester. Loving mother of Nancy Boudreau and son-in-law David DuPriest, of North Reading, Mark E. Boudreau and his life partner Katherine Zeiler of Arlington, MA. Also survived by three grandsons, who she adored and who loved her dearly, Tanner James, Aaron Jon and Cameron Joseph DuPriest of North Reading, MA. Predeceased by her parents, Walter and Ethel (Vickstrom) Forsberg, and two sisters Beth Graves and Susan Barile. Visiting Hours will be held at the Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER, on Friday, Sept. 13 from 4-8PM and on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9AM with a service in the funeral home at 10AM. Burial to follow at Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. We ask that you help find a cure for Dementia/Alzheimer's by a donation in her name to The , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or through their web site www.costellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019