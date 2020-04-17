|
SUTHERLAND, Janet G. (Welch) Longtime of Melrose, April 15, 2020, at age 73. Beloved wife of the late Thomas M. Sutherland with whom she shared 46 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Christopher T. Sutherland of Melrose, Amy E. Fahy Padron and her husband Lawrence of Davenport, FL, Sarah G. Ste. Marie and her husband Michael of Melrose, and Abigail E. Gall and her husband Michael of Rowley. Dear sister of Polly Shea and her husband Dan of Medford, and Jack Welch and his wife Jean O'Toole of Melrose. Proud grandmother of Grace Elizabeth Fahy, Rory Michael Ste. Marie, Lola Reese Ste. Marie, Genevieve Elizabeth Gall, and Rosalie Margaret Gall. Caring aunt of Daniel and Kevin Shea. Predeceased by her sister-in-law, Maureen Welch, and son-in-law, Kieran Fahy. Services for Janet will be announced in the future when all may gather to honor, remember and celebrate her life. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Please offer your words of love and support online at RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020