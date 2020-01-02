Home

Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
the Wilson Chapel,
234 Herrick Rd.
Newton, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for JANET GILMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET (SHAPIRO) GILMAN

JANET (SHAPIRO) GILMAN Obituary
GILMAN, Janet (Shapiro) Of New York, formerly of New Jersey, and Peabody, MA, on January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Aaron Gilman. Devoted mother of Amy Gilman, Suzanne Gilman, and Laura Anne Gilman. Proud grandmother of Daniel and Evan Klein. Loving sister of Dorothy Schiff-Shannon, Larry Shapiro, and the late Judy Krupp. Service at the Wilson Chapel, 234 Herrick Rd., Newton, MA on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 12 noon. Following interment at Sharon Memorial Park, memorial observance will be at the home of Amy Gilman, 5-7:30 pm, Minyan at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet's memory may be made to the , MA/NH Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 3, 2020
