|
|
GISSEN, M.D., Janet Of Lexington, MA, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the age of 99 years. Born on June 27, 1920 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the oldest of three daughters of Francis Lillian and Dr. Bernard Greenberg. Janet was the widow of Dr. Aaron Julius Gissen, whom she married on July 14, 1946. Janet became known affectionately by her grandchildren as "Doc." Janet attended Cornell University and Albany Medical School, one of three women in her medical school class and graduating valedictorian. Janet and Aaron went into general practice in Westbury, NY, practicing out of their home office while they raised their three children. Janet worked for Planned Parenthood and for Lederle Pharmaceuticals. When Janet and Aaron moved to the Boston area in 1971, she worked as a physician at the Harvard Student Health Services until 1989. She had a curious mind that was extremely sharp, even up to her last days. Right up until her passing, she completed the New York Times crossword puzzle, in ink, every day. She was an avid and voracious reader of all genres. She was an accomplished needleworker who decorated her family's home with her art. She was always eager to learn new things and new techniques, whether in medicine, mathematics, needlework, or cooking. Janet is survived by her daughter Liz Karp (Peter Stonberg) of Wakefield, RI, and son David Gissen (Maud Naroll) of Denver, CO; grandchildren, Benjamin, Julie, Laurie, Rebecca, Abraham, and Alexandra; and ten great-grandchildren, and her sister Mimi (Robert) Schatz of Freehold, NJ. Janet was predeceased by her daughter, Dr. Carolyn Dedrick. Donations in Janet's memory may be made to a . A private Service was held.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020