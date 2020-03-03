Boston Globe Obituaries
JANET H. (MOREAU) AMIRAULT

JANET H. (MOREAU) AMIRAULT Obituary
AMIRAULT, Janet H. (Moreau) Of Easton, March 1, 2020; wife of Arnold E. "Arnie" Amirault of Easton. Mother of Matthew A. Amirault of Danvers and Janine P. Amirault of Washington D.C.; sister of John Moreau of Manomet, Paul Moreau of Taunton and the late Patricia Moreau; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Funeral on Friday, March 6th from Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138), EASTON at 9:00 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, Easton at 10 am. Interment to follow at Mount Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, March 5th from 4-8pm. Donations in Janet's memory may be sent to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or , 1702 E. Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016. For directions or condolences, visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020
