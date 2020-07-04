Boston Globe Obituaries
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Church,
30 Centre St.
DOVER, MA
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
Highland Cemetery
Dover, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for JANET HAYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET (RUMMEL) HAYES

JANET (RUMMEL) HAYES Obituary
HAYES, Janet Rummel Formerly of West Newton, Dover, and Natick, July 3, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Clifford and Mildred (Demoy) Rummel of West Newton. Devoted mother of Steven Hayes and his wife Marita, Susan Signori, Cristen Flanagan, and the late George R. Hayes. Loving grandmother of Nicolette Signori, Michael Signori, Collin Flanagan, and Catherine Flanagan. Janet was born in West Newton and raised her family in West Newton and Dover. She attended St. Bernard's High School in West Newton and Lasell College in Auburndale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Most Precious Blood Church, 30 Centre St., DOVER, Tuesday, July 7 at 10:00am for immediate family only. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery, Dover. Visiting hours omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, . Online guestbook at www.gfdoherty.com. George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781-444-0687
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020
