KASSLER, Janet Jacoby Of Winchester, formerly of Lexington, passed peacefully on April 24, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Janet was a beloved mother, grandmother, wife and friend. Preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Snuggs, Janet is survived by her three children Bill Kassler, Betsy Kassler and Deborah Guastini, as well as her stepdaughter Sonia Ballard, and 8 grandchildren. Janet was a guidance counselor for the Lexington School System for over 20 years and was involved in multiple community organizations throughout her life. Her sharp intelligence, warmth and deep compassion for others, along with her strong spirit and resilience will be forever cherished by everyone who knew her. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a private graveside burial was held at Westview Cemetery and a celebration of Janet's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Janet's honor to support The Children's Room, 1210 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA 02476. Remembrances may be made at the online guestbook available at www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020