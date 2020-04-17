Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brezniak-Rodman Funeral Home
1251 Washington Street
Newton, MA 02465
(617) 969-0800
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET KESSIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET KESSIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANET KESSIN Obituary
KESSIN, Janet Kessin, Janet J. ("Jennie" Barth), of Newton. Passed away April 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Morris "Murray" Kessin. Devoted mother of Robert A. Kessin of Seattle, WA, and Elizabeth Kessin Berman and her husband Daniel M. Berman of Nahant, MA. Cherished grandmother of Reena Lynne Berman and her husband John E. McManus of Denver, CO. Loving sister of William "Maxie" Barth, and the late Louis Barth, Isadore Barth, Raymond Barth, and Harold Barth. And beloved nieces and nephew. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet's memory may be made to the Jewish War Veterans of the USA, Brigham and Women's Hospital Volunteer Fund, the Massachusetts State Democratic Committee or the Democratic National Committee. Full obituary at www.brezniakfd.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -