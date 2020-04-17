|
|
KESSIN, Janet Kessin, Janet J. ("Jennie" Barth), of Newton. Passed away April 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Morris "Murray" Kessin. Devoted mother of Robert A. Kessin of Seattle, WA, and Elizabeth Kessin Berman and her husband Daniel M. Berman of Nahant, MA. Cherished grandmother of Reena Lynne Berman and her husband John E. McManus of Denver, CO. Loving sister of William "Maxie" Barth, and the late Louis Barth, Isadore Barth, Raymond Barth, and Harold Barth. And beloved nieces and nephew. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet's memory may be made to the Jewish War Veterans of the USA, Brigham and Women's Hospital Volunteer Fund, the Massachusetts State Democratic Committee or the Democratic National Committee. Full obituary at www.brezniakfd.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020