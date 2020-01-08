|
CARRON, Janet L. (Braid) Of Chelsea, on January 7th. Beloved wife of 59 years to John A. "Sonny" Carron. Devoted mother of Donna Moscatelli and her husband Tom, Linda Ballard and her husband Roy, Tricia Seigal and her husband Jay, Kelly Carron and Corrie Carron. Loving daughter of the late Harold H. and Grace (Nicholson) Braid. Dear sister of Charles Braid, Patricia Detweiler and the late Grace Robichaud and Harold Braid. Cherished grandmother of Tommy Moscatelli and his fiancée Kelly, Christopher and his wife Korey, Aaron Seigal, Anthony Moscatelli, Lindsey Ballard, Jason Seigal, Matthew Carron, Jillian Ballard and Kelsey Ballard. Adored great-grandmother of A.J. Zayas and Kyla Moscatelli. Visiting Hours: will be held from the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA, on Saturday, January 11th, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Immediately followed by Funeral Services in the Funeral Home at 3:15 PM. Funeral Home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite Funeral Home. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 9, 2020