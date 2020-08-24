Boston Globe Obituaries
JANET L. (MILLER) FLANAGAN

JANET L. (MILLER) FLANAGAN Obituary
FLANAGAN, Janet L. (Miller) Of Wakefield, August 21. Beloved wife of the late Donald B. Flanagan, Sr. Loving mother of Donald B. Flanagan, Jr. of North Reading, Deborah Kelleher of Lakeville, Rick Flanagan of Kensington, NH and Peter L. Flanagan of Easton. Sister of the late William Miller. Grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 6. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Graveside Service will follow at Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield, at 12:30 p.m. Because of Covid-19 we respectfully ask that you pay your respects and exit the building.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2020
