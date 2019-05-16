|
|
MOFFETT, Janet L. (Cline) Of Beverly, age 81, passed away, Monday, May 13, 2019, unexpectedly at her home. Janet was a longtime employee of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. She was the daughter of the late William and Christine (Cordray) Cline. Janet is survived by her son, Martin Moffett of Beverly; she is predeceased by her two daughters, Jennifer Delaney and Lynne Moffett. Janet was the sister of Douglas Cline and the late Suzette Barber, both of West Virginia. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services were private; the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) DANVERS, assisted the family with arrangements. Donations may be made in Janet's memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main St., Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
View the online memorial for Janet L. (Cline) MOFFETT
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2019