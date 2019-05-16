Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET STEC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET L. (GALLO) STEC

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JANET L. (GALLO) STEC Obituary
STEC, Janet L. (Gallo) Retired Emergency Room Nurse Of Lynn, formerly of Revere, surrounded by her loving family on May 15th, at 72 years. Devoted wife of 49 years to William A. Stec, Sr. of Lynn. Beloved daughter of the late Vincent J. & Lena M. (Cogliano) Gallo. Loving mother of William A. Stec, Jr. & wife Christine of Dedham, Robin L. Trainor & husband Derek J. of Peabody & Ryan J. Stec & wife Tiffany M. of Lynnfield. Adored Nana of Lexi, Dylan, Mackenzie, Brayden & Bryce. Dear sister of Vincent J. Gallo, Jr. & John J. Gallo & wife Karen, all of Peabody. Also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, dear friends and colleagues. Family & friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Monday only, May 20th in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107), REVERE, from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 17 Grove St., Lynnfield, at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. Parking available left of Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, New England Chapter, 60 Walnut St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
Download Now