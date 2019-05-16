STEC, Janet L. (Gallo) Retired Emergency Room Nurse Of Lynn, formerly of Revere, surrounded by her loving family on May 15th, at 72 years. Devoted wife of 49 years to William A. Stec, Sr. of Lynn. Beloved daughter of the late Vincent J. & Lena M. (Cogliano) Gallo. Loving mother of William A. Stec, Jr. & wife Christine of Dedham, Robin L. Trainor & husband Derek J. of Peabody & Ryan J. Stec & wife Tiffany M. of Lynnfield. Adored Nana of Lexi, Dylan, Mackenzie, Brayden & Bryce. Dear sister of Vincent J. Gallo, Jr. & John J. Gallo & wife Karen, all of Peabody. Also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, dear friends and colleagues. Family & friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Monday only, May 20th in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107), REVERE, from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 17 Grove St., Lynnfield, at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. Parking available left of Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, New England Chapter, 60 Walnut St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 18, 2019