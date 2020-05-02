|
TERLIZZI, Janet L. Of Marblehead, formerly of Beacon Hill and Melrose, May 2, 2020, at age 77. Dear sister of James V. Terlizzi, Jr. and his wife Marianne of Marblehead, and George M. Terlizzi and his wife Susan of SC. Also survived by 4 nephews, and several grandnieces and grandnephews. Relatives will gather privately to honor, remember and celebrate Janet's life. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Please express your condolences to the Terlizzi family online at RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020