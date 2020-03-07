Boston Globe Obituaries
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
573 Washington Street
Newton, MA
View Map
JANET L. TIERNEY


1952 - 2020
JANET L. TIERNEY Obituary
TIERNEY, Janet L. Of Newton, formerly of Needham, March 4, 2020. Mother of Sarah E. Ernst (Torsten) of Rabun Gap, GA. Grandmother of Elias A. and Amundsen O.A. Ernst. Daughter of Virginia T. (Houghton) Tierney of Waltham and the late Joseph F. Tierney. Sister of Patricia J. Sullivan of Newton, Joseph F. Tierney of Needham, Lawrence R. Tierney of Waltham, Virginia M. Schwoerer of Storrs, CT and Timothy P. Tierney of Needham. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Janet's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Friday, March 13th, from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, before leaving in procession to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington Street, Newton, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 9, 2020
