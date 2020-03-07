|
TIERNEY, Janet L. Of Newton, formerly of Needham, March 4, 2020. Mother of Sarah E. Ernst (Torsten) of Rabun Gap, GA. Grandmother of Elias A. and Amundsen O.A. Ernst. Daughter of Virginia T. (Houghton) Tierney of Waltham and the late Joseph F. Tierney. Sister of Patricia J. Sullivan of Newton, Joseph F. Tierney of Needham, Lawrence R. Tierney of Waltham, Virginia M. Schwoerer of Storrs, CT and Timothy P. Tierney of Needham. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Janet's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Friday, March 13th, from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, before leaving in procession to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington Street, Newton, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 9, 2020