SHAUGHNESSY, Janet Lee Formerly of Walpole, passed away surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, August 20, 2018 in Santa Fe, New Mexico at the age of 65. She was the daughter of Leo V. Shaughnessy and Julia A. (Flagg) Shaughnessy. Cherished sister of the late Arthur F. "Skip" Shaughnessy, Judith A. Cady of Plymouth, MA, Charles S. Shaughnessy of Barefoot Bay, FL, Jean M. Shaughnessy of Taunton, MA and Stephen P. Shaughnessy of Webster, MA and is survived by many loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She leaves behind her two beloved dogs, Chloe and Alice Bean, and many longtime faithful friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Janet's Life Celebration on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE, MA 02081. Interment will be private at the request of Janet's family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the non-profit farm that adopted Chloe and Alice Bean, Janet's fur babies: In Good Company, P.O. Box 45, Rowe, NM 87562-0045, Attn: Jennifer Williams. Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019