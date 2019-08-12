|
|
CARNEVALE, Janet M. Age 77, longtime Chelmsford resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019, in Concord, after a lengthy illness, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Gerald E. Carnevale with whom she shared 52 years of marriage. She was born in Boston, MA on May 27, 1942, and was a daughter of the late Ernest and Helen (D'Agostino) Penta. Janet was raised in Medford, MA, and was a graduate of Medford High School Class of 1960. She lived in Chelmsford for over 50 years where she devoted her life to her husband, her children, and her home. The family vacationed for years at their lake house in Maine and more recently Janet spent her winters with Jerry in Venice, FL near her siblings. She was well known for her excellent cooking and baking skills – particularly the incredibly decorated birthday cakes she created for her children and the Italian meatballs she learned to make from her mother. With a memory that never failed, Janet maintained her sharp wit until the end. In addition to her loving husband, Janet leaves her sons; James Carnevale and his wife Patricia of Chelmsford, John Carnevale of Redondo Beach, CA, her daughters; Jennifer Lozada of Concord, and Joelle Bottasso and her husband Michael of Maynard, her grandchildren; Samantha and Ally Lozada, Maddie and Jack Bottasso, Massimiliano and Enzo Carnevale, her brothers; Ralph Penta and his wife Eileen of Kennebunk, ME, Robert Penta and his wife Joan of Falmouth, MA, and her sister, Roberta Frost and her husband Alton of Venice, FL. Janet also leaves several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Visiting Hours will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 pm on Thursday in the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Her Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 11:00 am. Interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Janet's name to the , Attn: Memorials, 1661 Worcester Rd., Framingham, MA 01701 or www.lungusa.org. For directions and online condolences please visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2019