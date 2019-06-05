FITZGERALD, Janet M. (Duggan) Of Stoughton, died peacefully on June 3rd, 2019. She was 58 years old. Janet was the kitchen manager in the Stoughton school system for more than 15 years. She loved to do arts and crafts and had an incredible artistic talent, something she loved to share with her grandson. Cherished daughter of the late John Duggan of Canton and Jean Duggan of Mansfield, sister of Paul and Kathy Duggan of Virginia and sister of John and Virginia Duggan of Bridgewater. Late wife of Brian Fitzgerald of Stoughton. Beloved mother of Jayne McDonald of Brockton and her husband, Ryan, Andrew Fitzgerald of Virginia and his wife, Rachel, and Betsy Dunderdale of Raynham and her husband, Adam. Proud grandmother of Devon Fitzgerald of Brockton. Janet is survived and loved by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, a great-niece, and many good friends. Visiting Hours in the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., CANTON, Monday, June 10 from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday in St. Gerard Majella Church, 1860 Washington St., Canton at 10 AM. Interment Canton Corner Cemetery. Pushard Family Funeral Home



