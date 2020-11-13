1/1
JANET M. (MOORE) FRECHETTE
FRECHETTE, Janet M. (Moore) Of Reading, November 8, 2020 at age 72. Beloved mother of James H. Scott and his wife Antionen and the late Derek Frechette. Devoted mother-in-law of Christina "Tina" Frechette. Cherished grandmother of Brandon Scott and his wife Mallorie, Cameron Frechette, Briann Scott and Ashton, Caden, Reese, Reegan and the late Christian Frechette. Doting great-grandmother of Selena. Dear sister of Eric Moore, Lynne Allard and her husband Richard, Pat Biagioni and her husband Stephen and Scott Moore and his late wife Linda. Also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. Loving daughter of the late Charles Moore and Dorothy (Anderson) Moore. At the request of the family, Funeral Services for Janet are private. To send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
