Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
8:00 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Norwood, MA
JANET M. (COOKE) KANE

JANET M. (COOKE) KANE Obituary
KANE, Janet M. (Cooke) A lifelong resident of Norwood, passed away on November 5, 2019, at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late John F. Kane. Devoted mother of Debra L. Ponton and her husband Wayne of TX. Loving sister of John J. Cooke, Jr. and his wife Patricia of Norwood. Mother-in-law of Linda Kane of Norwood. Aunt of Stephen Cooke of Norfolk, Christopher Cooke of Wrentham, John J. Cooke, III of Walpole and Tracy Henry of Norwood. Daughter of the late John J. Cooke, Sr. and Louise (Gillis) Cooke. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Janet has been a friend of Bill since 1974. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 9am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, from 4-7pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the MSCPA-Angell, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 7, 2019
