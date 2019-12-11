|
|
MOLTEDO, Janet M Of Everett, Dec. 10. Beloved wife of 49 years of the late Gerald P. Moltedo. Devoted mother of Kelly Ann Moltedo of Everett and the late Cheryl Ann Sacramone. Sister to Michele Butler of Hampstead, NH and the late James L. Butler, Jr. Grandmother to Justin J. Sacramone of Chicago and Jenna L. Sacramone of Beverly. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church at 11am on Friday. Visitation on Thursday from 5 to 8pm at the Murphy O'Hara Funeral Home, 519 Broadway, EVERETT. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery Murphy O'Hara Funeral Home 617-387-0506 /murphyohara.com
View the online memorial for Janet M MOLTEDO
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 12, 2019