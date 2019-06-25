|
|
PETERS, Janet M. (Karchenes) Of Weston, June 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Charles J. Peters. Mother of Charles J. Peters, Jr. (Karen) of Weston, Carolyn L. Saunders (Eric) of Monroe, NC, Alison M. Stowell (Tyler) of Maynard, Stacia E. Broderick of Vineyard Haven and Stephanie J. Lippman (Garth) of Natick. Sister of the late John Karchenes. Also survived by twenty grandchildren. Family and friends will honor and remember Janet's life by gathering for Calling Hours in the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Friday, June 28th, from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning before leaving in procession to St. Julia's Church, 374 Boston Post Road, Weston, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2019