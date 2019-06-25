Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Julia's Church
374 Boston Post Road
Weston, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Julia's Church
374 Boston Post Road
Weston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET PETERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET M. (KARCHENES) PETERS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JANET M. (KARCHENES) PETERS Obituary
PETERS, Janet M. (Karchenes) Of Weston, June 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Charles J. Peters. Mother of Charles J. Peters, Jr. (Karen) of Weston, Carolyn L. Saunders (Eric) of Monroe, NC, Alison M. Stowell (Tyler) of Maynard, Stacia E. Broderick of Vineyard Haven and Stephanie J. Lippman (Garth) of Natick. Sister of the late John Karchenes. Also survived by twenty grandchildren. Family and friends will honor and remember Janet's life by gathering for Calling Hours in the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Friday, June 28th, from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning before leaving in procession to St. Julia's Church, 374 Boston Post Road, Weston, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now