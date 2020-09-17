1/1
JANET M. (O'HARA) REID
REID, Janet M. (O'Hara) September 16, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was the wife of the late Michael Reid. Loving mother of Michael Reid and his wife Dana, and the late Sean Reid. Devoted sister to Jean O'Hara Sheridan and her husband Bob of East Dennis, Jack O'Hara and his wife Donna of West Roxbury. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Janet was raised in Jamaica Plain. She graduated from the Saint Thomas Aquinas High School and Boston State College combined nursing program. She was a mother/baby nurse at Boston Medical Center for over 40 years. Janet was known for her sharp wit, empathy, kindness, and her fondness for her "girls" Maggie and Lily. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint John Chrysostom Church in West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet's memory may be made to the SIDS Institute, sids.org Hospice of the South Shore, southshorehealth.org or the Jimmy Fund, jimmyfund.org Guestbook at www.kfouryfuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury KfouryFuneral.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences

September 17, 2020
I didn’t know Janet well, but the few times we met I thought she was a very beautiful person. I know she loved living here at Summer Reach. She will be missed in our little neighborhood. My condolences to her family. Janet Rest In Peace.
Judy McCarthy
Neighbor
