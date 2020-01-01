|
SALMON, Janet M. Of Sharon, suddenly, December 22, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Edward and Doris (Bradley) Salmon of Worcester. Sister of Ann Robb of Greenwich, CT, Mary Hennessey of Needham, and Clare Salmon of Spring Hill, FL. Loving aunt to Lisa Robb of Pelham, NY, Peter Robb of Edgartown, Christopher Robb of Oakland, CA, Sara Berney of Needham, Christine Hennessey of Radnor, PA, and Maria Hennessey of Crested Butte, CO. Also survived by 15 grandnieces and nephews. Graduate of Simmons College, Master's degree from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and a diplome from Université de Tours, France. Janet was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She especially enjoyed spending time with her many nieces and nephews and their families. She was smart, kind, funny, generous, and well-informed. She loved British cozy mysteries, PBS dramas, cookbooks, Jeopardy, traveling, and all things French. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, Friday, Jan. 3 from 4-6pm. Funeral Mass Sat., Jan. 4 at 10am in Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Sharon. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Janet's memory to the Thomas P. Hennessey Scholarship Fund at the Brookline Community Foundation, 40 Webster Place, Brookline, MA 02445. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781-444-0687
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020