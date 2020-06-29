|
SAVAGE, Janet M. Age 87, of Natick, formerly of Wayland and Framingham, died on June 28, 2020. Beloved wife for 24 years of the late Robert M. Savage, Sr. who died in 2004. Janet was the loving mother of Thomas J. Griffin and his wife Donna of East Falmouth; Stephen C. Griffin of Marlborough; Kenneth J. Griffin of Holliston; Andrew T. Griffin and his wife Debbie of Pascoag, Rhode Island and Beverly J. Griffin of Acton. Cherished Nana of Angela M. Stetson and her husband Matthew; Thomas J. Griffin, Jr and his wife Erin; Griffin Tibbetts and his girlfriend Shay Charles; Kyle Griffin; Andrea Griffin; Patrick Griffin; Kevin Connolly and Kristen Connolly as well as Nana Jan to nine great-grandchildren. Sister of William Merullo of N. Sutton, New Hampshire; Carl Merullo and his wife Renee of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Doreen O'Connor and her husband John of Natick; Leonard Merullo of Malden and the late Arthur Merullo and Irene Santamaria. Also survived by sister-in-law Diane Merullo and several nieces and nephews. Stepmother of Robert M. Savage, Jr. of Framingham and Bonnie S. Sweeney and her husband Bruce of Upton. Visitations will be on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Cochituate Village, WAYLAND. Due to COVID-19 guidelines and by Order of Governor Baker, a face covering and social distancing will be required. Also, visitors will be asked not to congregate inside the funeral home. Family and friends are asked to go directly to Good Shepherd Parish at St. Zepherin Church, 99 Main Street (Rte. 27), Wayland on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:30 am for Janet's Mass of Christian burial. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed in church. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery in Cochituate Village, Wayland. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Janet's memory may be sent to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For condolences and directions, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020