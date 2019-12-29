|
|
SHEA, Janet M. On Friday, December 27, 2019, Janet M. Shea of Guilford, CT passed away at the age of 65. Janet was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island, Delta Zeta Sorority, and a flight attendant with Delta Airlines for over 30 years. Janet known as "Jan" was a friend to all and will be remembered for her kindness to others and her love of flowers. During her days at Delta, Jan fostered lifelong friendships based on her commitment to providing the best service and being the best of friends. Janet was the daughter of John M. Shea of Attleboro, MA and Claire M. Shea (Sullivan) (deceased). She was also the sister of Gregory J. Shea (deceased). Jen will be eternally remembered by her sisters, Claire and Elizabeth Shea and nephews Brendan, Taylor, Matthew and her niece Kelsey. She is also survived by her stepmother, Beverly Shea and her stepbrother Tom Higgins of Attleboro, MA. Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, January 2nd from 9- 10 AM at the Swan Funeral Home, 825 Boston Post Rd., in Madison. Followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at 1030 AM in St. Margaret Church at in Madison. Burial at Diamond Hill cemetery in Cumberland, RI. For online condolences, please visit www.swanfuneralhomemadison.com
View the online memorial for Janet M. SHEA
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 30, 2019