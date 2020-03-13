|
|
SULLIVAN-DARGIS, Janet M. Age 80, of Mansfield, formerly of Watertown, March 12, 2020. Wife of the late Robert C. Dargis and the late James H. Sullivan. Mother of Donna M. Martel of Stow, Michael J. Sullivan of Mansfield, Karen A. Silva of Randolph and Daniel C. Sullivan of Norwood. Sister of John Sullivan of Cambridge, Claire Wigandt of Sudbury, Mary Ann Sullivan of Sudbury and the late Henry "Junior" Sullivan, Robert Sullivan, Rosemarie "Honey" Hullihen and Joseph Sullivan. Her Funeral will begin on Tuesday, March 17th at 10:00 A.M. from the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., MANSFIELD, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. Burial will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield. Visiting Hours on Monday, March 16th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory be made to the Plainville Council on Aging, 9 School St., Plainville, MA 02762. For complete obituary, please visit
www.shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020