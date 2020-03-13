Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
(508) 339-2000
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
330 Pratt St. (Route 106)
Mansfield, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for JANET SULLIVAN-DARGIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET M. SULLIVAN-DARGIS

JANET M. SULLIVAN-DARGIS Obituary
SULLIVAN-DARGIS, Janet M. Age 80, of Mansfield, formerly of Watertown, March 12, 2020. Wife of the late Robert C. Dargis and the late James H. Sullivan. Mother of Donna M. Martel of Stow, Michael J. Sullivan of Mansfield, Karen A. Silva of Randolph and Daniel C. Sullivan of Norwood. Sister of John Sullivan of Cambridge, Claire Wigandt of Sudbury, Mary Ann Sullivan of Sudbury and the late Henry "Junior" Sullivan, Robert Sullivan, Rosemarie "Honey" Hullihen and Joseph Sullivan. Her Funeral will begin on Tuesday, March 17th at 10:00 A.M. from the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., MANSFIELD, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. Burial will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield. Visiting Hours on Monday, March 16th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory be made to the Plainville Council on Aging, 9 School St., Plainville, MA 02762. For complete obituary, please visit

www.shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020
