WEBBER, Janet Marie (Mobilia) Of Waltham, Wareham, and Westborough, died May 24, 2019, at the age of 82. Lovingly known as "Nana." Janet was born on February 25, 1937 in Waltham, the daughter of the late Anthony and Catherine (Giardina) Mobilia. Janet was a graduate of Waltham High School with the Class of 1954. Her world focused around her family; they were everything to her and she would do anything for them. Janet was the most devoted and loving mother and "Nana" to all.



She is survived by her husband Paul O. Webber, Jr.; her loving daughter and soul mate, Catherine "Katie" Webber Khoury of Westborough; her most beloved granddaughter Janet Marie Khoury, and grandsons Ibrahim and Jonathan Khoury; her son Paul O. Webber, III and his wife Judith (Tambascio) Webber of Norwell, and their sons, her grandsons Paul IV, Jacob, Mark, and Lucas; her son Anthony J. Webber of Providence RI; her son Joseph S. Webber and his wife Joan A. (Zaccardi) of Arlington, and their sons, her grandsons Anthony, Matthew, John, Stephen, and Christopher; her dear sister, Gloria (Mobilia) Pellegrino and her nephew William and niece Donna of East Bridgewater, and several nephews; and her beloved dog, Molly.



Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services in Celebration of Janet's Life from the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM, on Friday morning, May 31st at 9:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church, 311 River Street, Waltham at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Linwood Cemetery in Weston. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Thursday, May 30th from 4 - 8 p.m. For complete obituary, guest book & additional information please refer to; www.BrascoFuneralHome.com



Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2019