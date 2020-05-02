|
DALY, Janet Marie (Cavanaugh) Age 62, of Norwood, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020 with her loving family by her side at home. Born March 4, 1958 in Boston, she was the daughter of Francis and Helen (Mullen) Cavanaugh. Janet is survived by her beloved husband, Timothy Joseph Daly; her loving children, Patrick and his wife Jana Daly of Norton, Courtney Daly of Norwood; her adored grandchildren, Timothy, Alexandr, Kieran; her cherished siblings, Francis and his wife Kathy Cavanaugh of Walpole, Ellen and her husband Joseph Roth of Norton, Sean Cavanaugh of Norwood, Thomas Cavanaugh and his wife of Mendon, the late Brian Cavanaugh. She is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held privately at Highland Cemetery in Norwood. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to CatholicTV, PO Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02471 or online: CatholicTV.org/donate Please visit Mrs. Daly's memorial page for the register book and updates to her memorial service details: GilloolyFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020