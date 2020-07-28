|
PREVETT, Janet Marie (McColgan) Of Norfolk, July 27, 2020, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Leo V. Prevett. Loving mother of Lee M. Prevett of Norfolk, Paul E. Prevett and his wife, Michele, of Franklin, Susan M. Deighan of Norfolk, Betsy J. Fijol of Franklin and Gayle M. Sweetman and her husband, Brian, of Norfolk. Cherished grandmother of Bill, Cassie, Jill, Lauren, Vin, Sean, Aimee, Joe, Michael and Samantha and great-grandmother of nine. Sister of Charles McColgan and his wife, Sandra, of Franklin, the late Michael McColgan, the late Robert McColgan, the late William McColgan, and the late Paul McColgan. At the request of the family, all funeral service will be private. Interment will take place in Highland Cemetery Norwood. Memorial donations may be made to: Jimmy Fund Walk, c/o Michael Sweetman, P.O. Box 464, Norfolk, MA 02056. Or at http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/michealsweetman Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2020