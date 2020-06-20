|
SILVA, Janet Marie Beloved aunt, sister-in-law and teacher, passed away on Sunday, June 7, at age 88 in Manchester, NH. She was born on August 16, 1931 in Natick to William and Catherine (Quinn) Silva. After completing her Bachelor of Science degree in early childhood education at State Teachers College in Boston, she earned a Master's degree in education from Lesley College in 1958. Janet taught school in Norwood from 1953 to 1955 and in Boston for the next three years. Dedicating most of her education career to kindergarten classes at the John Eliot School in Needham, she taught thousands of children from 1959 until her retirement in 1993. In recognition of Janet's commitment to her profession, she received a number of commendations, particularly for important contributions to the development of the kindergarten curriculum in the Needham school system. School administrators praised her leadership in advocating for a more developmentally based program to focus on the needs of young pupils. She was also instrumental in transforming the student screening process to identify children with special needs, an important contribution that created a much more positive experience for many kindergarten children. Janet was recognized for accomplishing challenging tasks "with perfection as your standard," and for representing Needham's kindergarten teachers in the most professional and distinguished manner. She completed her work with efficiency, style, aesthetics, sensitivity, humor and intelligence. Over the years, many John Eliot School parents commented on how thrilled they were with the kindergarten program, and especially with Janet. In her classroom, children came together as a group, worked collectively, and enjoyed the activities of learning. Janet took a deep sense of pride in helping children get off to a strong start as they began their academic education. Shortly before her retirement, Janet was honored with the 1990-1991 Superintendent's Service Award for Distinguished Achievement on behalf of the children of Needham. A secular third-order Franciscan who devoted much of her time to service at Holy Name Church in numerous roles, Janet was also active in Massachusetts Citizens for Life, the St. Francis Fraternity, and many charitable organizations. She loved to travel, spend time with family and friends, read and listen to music. She was known for her quick wit, infectious smile, kind and compassionate spirit, and a remarkable ability to pen creative lyrics for popular melodies in honor of relatives and friends who were celebrating special occasions and anniversaries. Janet was preceded in death by her sisters Mary Elizabeth Thomson and Catherine Ann Pucel, her brother-in-law David Thomson, and nephews Robert Pucel and Michael Thomson. She is survived by her brother-in-law Robert Pucel, nephews William and Andrew Thomson, and James, Marc and David Pucel, and niece Valerie Patnaude, as well as numerous great-nieces and great-nephews and friends. Funeral Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020