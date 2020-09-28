1/1
JANET MARTHA FEDA
FEDA, Janet Martha Age 64, of Sudbury, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, after an illness. Born March 6, 1956 in Wareham, she was the daughter of John and Helen (Benson) Sandblom. Beloved wife of Francis M. Feda (33 years married). She is survived by her two daughters Michelle and Jennifer, her sisters Elaine of San Diego, Marcia (Joe) of Boston and brother Eric (Effie) of Bedford, MA.

Burial at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Sudbury was private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Parlin Hospice Residence in Wayland, MA. For additional information and guestbook, please visit: Duckett-Waterman.com

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
