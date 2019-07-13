Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET FAIRWEATHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET MARY (TREACY) FAIRWEATHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANET MARY (TREACY) FAIRWEATHER Obituary
FAIRWEATHER, Janet Mary (Treacy) Of Burlington, formerly of Arlington, July 12. Beloved wife of 51 years of William E. Fairweather. Loving mother of Glenn Fairweather of Milford, Treacy Janis & her husband Dana of Burlington, and William Fairweather & his wife Julie of Wakefield. Sister of the late Thomas Treacy and Anne Crane. Proud grandmother of Abigail, Jack, Grace, Shannon, William, & Daniel Fairweather and Trevor & Brendan Janis. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128, Woburn side), on Wednesday, July 17 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Thursday, July 18 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington, at 10 a.m. The Burial will be private. Memorials in Janet's name may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or For directions obituary & online guestbook see www.stmargaretburlington.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now