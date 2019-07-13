|
|
FAIRWEATHER, Janet Mary (Treacy) Of Burlington, formerly of Arlington, July 12. Beloved wife of 51 years of William E. Fairweather. Loving mother of Glenn Fairweather of Milford, Treacy Janis & her husband Dana of Burlington, and William Fairweather & his wife Julie of Wakefield. Sister of the late Thomas Treacy and Anne Crane. Proud grandmother of Abigail, Jack, Grace, Shannon, William, & Daniel Fairweather and Trevor & Brendan Janis. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128, Woburn side), on Wednesday, July 17 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Thursday, July 18 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington, at 10 a.m. The Burial will be private. Memorials in Janet's name may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or For directions obituary & online guestbook see www.stmargaretburlington.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019