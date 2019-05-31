MURPHY, Janet (Meehan) Age 78, lifelong Milton resident, passed away May 29 surrounded by her loving nephews and nieces and grandnephews and nieces. She was a life long resident of Milton. Janet had a long career working as Chief Medical Technologist then as Supervisor of the clinical laboratory at St. Margaret's Hospital. She had two real passions in life; cherishing her family and traveling with her adoring husband John to all parts of the world. Janet enjoyed her time in Naples during the winter months, but Paris will always be her favorite trip. Janet was an avid reader and always enjoyed her trips to the library, reading on her Kindle Book and playing bridge with her friends. Janet was the loving wife of the late John F. Murphy. Beloved daughter of the late Dr. James Meehan and Mary (Smith) Meehan. Sister of Mary C. Coles and the late Katherine Anne Murphy, Elaine M. Bortolotti, and James J. Meehan. She is also survived by her loving nephews, nieces and grandnephews and nieces. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Elizabeth Church, 350 Reedsdale Road, Milton, Monday June 3rd at 10:00 AM. Family and friends invited. Visiting Hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Sunday, from 1-5 PM. Interment Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet's name to: , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 For further information please go to www.dolanfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary