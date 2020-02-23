Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Burial
Private
JANET P. (SERINO) DAVID Obituary
DAVID, Janet P. (Serino) February 22, 2020. Wife of the late Armenag Hovhannes David. Mother of John A. David (Carol) of Woburn, Karen David-Monson (Peter) of Methuen, Joshua M. David (Robin) of Needham and Paul A. David (Alicia) of Bow, NH. Grandmother of Christopher, Nina, Samantha, Derek, Sophia, Isabella, Nikolos, Hunter, Owen, Alanah, Madison and Sydney. Great-grandmother of Drayden, Jacob, Tessa and Willa. She was the honorary 'Nana' to Mary, Frankie and Katie DeBlasio, sister of Marie Flynn (John) of West Palm Beach, FL and the late Thomas Serino, Jr. (late Kathleen), sister-in-law of Barbara Serino of Marshfield, many nieces & nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Janet's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Thursday, February 27th, from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday, when her Funeral Service will be held at 12 Noon. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 60 Walnut Street, Wellesley, MA 02481, in honor of her very courageous niece, Abby Pike. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020
