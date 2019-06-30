Boston Globe Obituaries
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
JANET (COOLIDGE) PELLEGRINO

JANET (COOLIDGE) PELLEGRINO Obituary
PELLEGRINO, Janet (Coolidge) Of Boston, formerly of East Boston, passed away on June 29, 2019 at the age of 65. Cherished daughter of the late Roscoe and Sarah (Pestell) Coolidge. Beloved wife of Francis "Chippa" Pellegrino. Dear sister of Joan Jagiello, Barbara Romano, Christine Greenwood, Marian DiLuigi, Ralph Coolidge, and the late John, Alfred, David and Roscoe Coolidge, Marie Pava and Patricia Lavigne. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Janet's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE, on Tuesday, July 2, from 4PM to 8PM and again at 9:00AM on Wednesday morning before leaving in procession to St. Anthony's Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10:00AM. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. For online guestbook and directions www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home

Revere (781) 284-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on July 1, 2019
