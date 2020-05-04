Home

PETTIT, Janet Age 74, of Littleton, May 4, 2020. Wife of Louis Pettit. Janet is survived by her husband Louis and her two sons David and his wife Sari of Bolton, MA and Daniel and his wife Julie of Windham, NH. She was a proud grandmother to Molly, Finley, Karsen, Gabriel, and Cody. Her cherished siblings are sisters Carol, Diane, Patricia, Joan (deceased), and Maryann; and brothers George and Robert. She was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. To share a memory, offer a condolence, and view full obituary visit: www.badgerfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020
