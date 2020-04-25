|
DAVID, Janet S. Of Carmel Valley, CA and Lexington, MA, devoted wife of John Stayn of Lexington MA, loving mother of Angela Hopper (David Hopper) of Redwood City, CA, and Christian David of Oakland, CA. Adoring "Nana" of Nicholas and Ginger Hopper, Tristan David of Hawaii, and Chelsea Valladares of Santa Clarita, CA. Cherished sister of Edward Sullivan (Mona) of Tucson, AZ, Peter Sullivan of Santa Monica, CA, Dana Starsong of Carmel Valley, CA. Cousin to many in the MA and CA areas. Predeceased by parents, David C. Sullivan and Dorothea F. Sullivan, by sister, Mardi Marans, and by husband, Thomas David. Fondly remembered by John's children, Susan and Mark, Alissa, Heidi and Matthew, and Joshua and Rachel, and their families. Graduate of Weston High School, Stephens College, and Cal State Northridge.
A member of the Mother Church in Boston and the First Church of Christ Scientist in Carmel, Janet dedicated her life to service as a Christian Science Practitioner, supporting with loving prayer those who sought or needed healing and providing spiritual sustenance and leadership to her church. For nearly twenty years she also assiduously undertook the completion of her late husband's real estate development project in Carmel Valley.
A loyal and unswerving friend to many, her major focus was on her family, sharing her wisdom and love with her husband, her children, grandchildren, siblings, and cousins; celebrating life cycle events; and lovingly helping husband John through retirement, illnesses, and family occasions. Janet appreciated good art, classical music, and the culinary offerings of her favorite restaurants, as well as walks along her immediate neighborhood and Carmel Beach.
Given current restrictions on travel and gatherings, Memorial Services expressing gratitude for her life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet's name may be made to: togetherrising.org/projects/ or
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020