Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET FISHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET SIMONE (LENNOX) FISHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANET SIMONE (LENNOX) FISHER Obituary
FISHER, Janet Simone (Lennox) Passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Janet was born on May 13, 1947 to the late Richard and Simone Lennox. Janet graduated from Arlington, MA high school in 1967 and attended Hitchcock Secretarial School in Boston. She worked in the Radiology section of the Environmental and Health Safety Group at Harvard University, Cambridge, MA and at Massachusetts Eye and Ear in Boston MA. Janet was proud of her roots and her activism opposing the Vietnam War. Ironically, Janet would marry a Vietnam Veteran, Charles Fisher, in 1974. After moving to Manchester, NH, Janet worked part-time at the Short Stop Variety Store. She went on to work for the Manchester Police Department for seven years as a Crossing Guard at the Webster Street Elementary School in the North End of Manchester. She often spoke of the fond memories she experienced watching the young boys and girls growing up and along the way made some amazing friends. Janet is survived by her husband of 45 years Charlie Fisher of Manchester, her son Alex and girlfriend Jessica, a sister Linda Lennox of Medford, MA and a brother Richard and his wife Marie of Bernardston, MA. Janet will also be missed by Leah, the puppy dog. The family would like to thank Dr. Colin Weeks and his staff of the Pancreatic Cancer unit at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston for their amazing, professional and compassionate care and the VNA of Greater Manchester for making Janet's end of life as comfortable as possible. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30AM on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford Street, Arlington, MA, with interment to follow at the North Cambridge Catholic Cemetery, 244 Rindge Avenue, North Cambridge, MA. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Janet's memory may be made to the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester, 401 Cypress Street, Manchester, NH 03103. Keefe Funeral Homes, 5 Chestnut Street, ARLINGTON are handling the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -