SMITH, Janet (King) Age 72, of Watertown, June 29, 2019. Devoted mother of Brian Smith and his wife Danielle of Watertown and the late Kimberly Smith. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas Salvucci, Brady Smith & Daniel Smith. Dear sister of Nancy Mazzeo. Loving aunt of Mark Mazzeo & Michael Mazzeo. Family and friends are welcomed to gather for Visiting Hours on Tuesday, from 4 to 7 PM in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019