CHESARONE, Janet Sue (Foote) Age 97, of Naples, FL passed away Sunday morning, October 27, 2019. She was born June 30, 1923 in Charlotte, VT, the daughter of the late Gilman and Leone Foote. Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, Philip James Chesarone. Philip and Janet raised their family in Newton, MA and spent their summers at Humarock Beach, MA. Janet was a homemaker, she enjoyed cooking and spending time with her children, grandchildren and extended family. Janet is survived by her 4 sons and 1 daughter, Felice C. Gordon of Bonita Springs, FL and Marshfield, MA; Vincent P. Chesarone of Naples, FL; Allan F. Chesarone (Elizabeth) of Newton, MA; Lawrence J. Chesarone (Dorothy) of Naples, FL and Rockland, MA and James N. Chesarone of Norwell, MA. Her grandchildren: Deanna, John, Kimberlee Kathleen, Colleen, Melissa, Allan, Janet and Lisa, as well as several great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. Private services will be held at a later date. For online condolences, visit www.FullerNaples.com Fuller Funeral Home East Naples
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 7, 2019