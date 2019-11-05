Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fuller Funeral Home - East Naples
4735 Tamiami Trail East
Naples , FL 34112
(239) 417-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET CHESARONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET SUE (FOOTE) CHESARONE


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANET SUE (FOOTE) CHESARONE Obituary
CHESARONE, Janet Sue (Foote) Age 97, of Naples, FL passed away Sunday morning, October 27, 2019. She was born June 30, 1923 in Charlotte, VT, the daughter of the late Gilman and Leone Foote. Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, Philip James Chesarone. Philip and Janet raised their family in Newton, MA and spent their summers at Humarock Beach, MA. Janet was a homemaker, she enjoyed cooking and spending time with her children, grandchildren and extended family. Janet is survived by her 4 sons and 1 daughter, Felice C. Gordon of Bonita Springs, FL and Marshfield, MA; Vincent P. Chesarone of Naples, FL; Allan F. Chesarone (Elizabeth) of Newton, MA; Lawrence J. Chesarone (Dorothy) of Naples, FL and Rockland, MA and James N. Chesarone of Norwell, MA. Her grandchildren: Deanna, John, Kimberlee Kathleen, Colleen, Melissa, Allan, Janet and Lisa, as well as several great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. Private services will be held at a later date. For online condolences, visit www.FullerNaples.com Fuller Funeral Home East Naples

View the online memorial for Janet Sue (Foote) CHESARONE
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fuller Funeral Home - East Naples
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -