Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
First Congregational Church
Stoneham, MA
View Map
1953 - 2019
TOWSE, Janet Of Alexandria, New Hampshire and Stoneham, November 18, 2019. Daughter of Marian (MacDonald) Towse of Stoneham and the late Daniel C. Towse. Sister of Amy Sternberg and her husband Robert of West Tisbury and the late Christine Towse and Linda Towse. Also survived by her aunts Shirley Messier MacDonald, Valerie Otteson MacDonald and Karyl Ronka Towse and many cousins. Funeral Service will be held at First Congregational Church, Stoneham, Monday, Nov. 25th at 1 PM, followed by Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 2-4PM at Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home, 4 Common St., STONEHAM.
